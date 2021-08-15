Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
14 Haryana cops to get police medals

Fourteen Haryana cops have been selected to receive Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG), President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and Police Medals for Meritorious Service (PMMS) on Independence Day
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Two cops will get Police Medals for Gallantry, one will get President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 11 Police Medals for Meritorious Service (PMMS) on Independence Day. (HT File)

A police spokesperson said the medals were announced by the Union ministry of home affairs on Saturday.

While two Haryana police officials – ASI Rakesh Kumar ASI and constable Pawan Kumar – will be conferred with PMG.

Dr CS Rao, ADGP, director Haryana Police Academy (Madhuban), has been selected for the PPMDS.

Those who have been selected for PMMS include Dr Hanif Qureshi, IGP IRB Bhondsi; Raj Kumar, ACP Panchkula; Ramjit Singh, DSP State Crime Record Bureau Madhuban; Sanjeev Balhara, DSP traffic Gurugram; Chaman Lal, Inspector 4th Battalion HAP Madhuban; Nirmala Devi, lady inspector CID Panchkula; Manoj Kumar, sub-inspector police headquarters Panchkula; Mewa Singh, sub-inspector police headquarters Panchkula; Jasbir Singh, sub-inspector GRP Ambala Cantt; Sukhpal Singh, E/SI State Vigilance Bureau Panchkula; and Gurnam Singh, ASI 4th IRB Manesar.

