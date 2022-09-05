Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 14 Haryana govt officials arrested in July for taking bribe: VB

14 Haryana govt officials arrested in July for taking bribe: VB

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 01:30 AM IST

According to the vigilance bureau, these government officials and private individuals were nabbed while accepting bribes ranging from ₹ 4,000 to ₹ 65,000

14 Haryana govt officials arrested in July for taking bribe: VB
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Haryana vigilance bureau on Sunday said that 14 government officials and eight private individuals were caught red-handed while accepting bribes in the month of July.

According to the bureau, these officials and private individuals were nabbed while accepting bribes ranging from 4,000 to 65,000.

The VB said that besides this, cases against 48 government officials, including 15 Class-I officers, 10 Class-II officers, 23 Class-III employees, and 12 private individuals have been registered on the basis of complaints/enquiries under the Prevention of Corruption Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. ENDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP