 1,405 challans issued 109 school vehicles by STA in Chandigarh in last 14 months - Hindustan Times
1,405 challans issued 109 school vehicles by STA in Chandigarh in last 14 months

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Apr 16, 2024 08:44 AM IST

This was revealed in a meeting held on Monday with STA, UT education department, traffic police and principals of various government and private schools on Monday to discuss safety of vehicles used to transport school students

The State Transport Authority has issued 1,405 total challans and impounded 109 total vehicles for not complying with Safe Transportation Policy for Students (STRAPS) policy of the UT transport department.

Maximum number of challans were issued for three wheelers--1,008 and 81 autos were impounded. As many as 198 buses and 199 taxis were challaned while 17 buses and 11 taxis were impounded. (HT Photo)
This was revealed in a meeting held on Monday with STA, UT education department, traffic police and principals of various government and private schools on Monday to discuss safety of vehicles used to transport school students.

Maximum number of challans were issued for three wheelers--1,008 and 81 autos were impounded. As many as 198 buses and 199 taxis were challaned while 17 buses and 11 taxis were impounded.

UT Director School Education, HPS Brar directed the education department to include the school compliance of the provisions of STRAPs and any amendments thereafter as a condition precedent in the grant of provisional recognition and NOC for CBSE affiliation by the DSE office, wherein detailed checking of the documents of the school’s transport facility be undertaken by the department. various provisions of STRAPS were also discussed.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, road safety) Jaswinder Singh asked that schools to include road safety teaching in their curriculum.

Principals recommended that the student seating capacity in buses may be revised as one and not 1.5. They also recommended that only buses that comply with 2015 norms should be passed by the STA.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 1,405 challans issued 109 school vehicles by STA in Chandigarh in last 14 months
