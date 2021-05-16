Continuing with the downward trend, the number of Covid-19 cases reported in the tricity on Saturday plunged to 1,405 from 1,729 the previous day.

The daily case tally has been on a consistent decline since peaking at 2,612 on May 10, a drop of 46% in five days.

Even the number of deaths dropped below 20 for the first time in a week, as 19 people succumbed to the virus.

With more people being discharged than those testing positive, the active case load, too, has fallen by 12% over two days, and stands at 20,500.

1,405 test Covid+ in Chandigarh tricity, 46% drop in 5 days

Chandigarh recorded 660 cases on Saturday, followed by 535 in Mohali and 210 in Panchkula. Both Chandigarh and Mohali reported eight deaths, while three people died in Panchkula.

In Chandigarh, those dead included two women and a man in their 30s. The toll has reached 625. Of 54,703 people tested positive so far, 46,231 have recovered, including 963 discharged on Saturday, and 7,847 are still to be cured.

In Mohali district, 1,336 patients were discharged, taking the total to 49,202 and bringing the active case load down to 10,109.

However, the total number of cases crossed yet another grim milestone, reaching 60,059 on Saturday. As many as 748 people have died so far.

In Panchkula district, a 32-year-old Kalka woman who had no other underlying medical condition was among the three dead.

Though the number of cases saw a drop to 210, it could be attributed to a drop in number of tests. Only 1,200 tests were conducted on Saturday, while around 2,000 are done on other days.

As many as 27,281 have tested positive in the district so far, of whom 24,460 have recovered, 277 have died and 2,544 are undergoing treatment.

