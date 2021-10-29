Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
145 more dengue cases, one death in Chandigarh tricity area

Published on Oct 29, 2021 02:09 AM IST
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/panchkula/mohali

As many as 145 more dengue cases surfaced in the tricity on Thursday, of which a whopping 85 infections came from Mohali. The district also reported one death on the day.

Chandigarh reported 39 new cases while Panchkula had 21 fresh infections. Both jurisdictions, however, did not have any new fatalities.

The UT has so far recorded 776 dengue cases, of which 692 surfaced in October. Three persons have also succumbed to the disease here. Of the fresh cases, 10 were reported from Daria, followed by seven from Manimajra, 6 from Mauli Jagran, and the rest from other rural and urban areas.

In Mohali, the latest dengue victim is 60-year-old male, of Barampura village in Dera Bassi. He was admitted at Max Hospital, Mohali, where he later succumbed. Mohali’s dengue count has now gone up to 2,361 as against 471 in 2020. The district has so far recorded 30 dengue deaths, of which 28 took place this month. This is the highest toll since 2018 when eight people had died. In 2019 and 2020, only one fatality each was confirmed. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 540.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur had a meeting with officials of the Indian Medical Association in her office on Thursday. The civil surgeon directed the private hospitals to report any suspected or confirmed dengue cases to the health department immediately so that remedial measures can be taken without delay. “The deadly disease can be controlled with the help and cooperation of all stakeholders, especially private hospitals which also provide services for dengue checkup and treatment,” the civil surgeon said.

