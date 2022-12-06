Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
14-cr bank fraud: CBI Court convicts director of Jhajjar-based iron firm

Updated on Dec 06, 2022 01:00 AM IST

The court of special judicial magistrate, CBI, Sukhdev Singh, convicted Neeru Goel, the incumbent director of the firm, Shree Balaji Sponge Iron Private Limited, Jhajjar.

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

A CBI Court has convicted the director of a Jhajjar-based iron company for defrauding a bank of 14 crore, for which the quantum of sentence will be announced on Tuesday.

In 2009, the CBI had registered a case against Manoj Goel, the then director of firm. However, after Manoj passed away, the CBI pursued the case against Neeru.

As per the chargesheet, Manoj had submitted false and forged documents to a private bank in Chandigarh in 2007 and acquired 14.17 crore in favour of at least 10 different firms. This money was then allegedly diverted to his personal account and the account of this iron firm.

A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code. Pleading ‘not guilty’ the accused sought a trial. Another accused, Jai Singh Rana of Teh village in Una was also named as an accused, but he was discharged in 2014.

