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14-year-old UP resident swept away in Manali

After an extensive search, the girl’s body was recovered from the Beas River near the Volvo Bus Stand in Manali

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 08:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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A 14-year-old girl from Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh was swept away in the Manalsu stream near the Club House area in Manali, police said on Monday.

The victim, Divaksh, was visiting Manali with her parents, they added. (File)
The victim, Divaksh, was visiting Manali with her parents, they added. (File)

The victim, Divaksh, was visiting Manali with her parents, they added.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred while the girl was near the banks of the Manalsu stream. Police said it is not yet clear whether she was taking photographs or slipped accidentally. They added that it is suspected she may have fallen into the stream while playing.

Upon receiving the information, the police and fire department immediately launched a joint search and rescue operation. After an extensive search, the girl’s body was recovered from the Beas River near the Volvo Bus Stand in Manali.

The police have taken the body into custody, are completing the necessary legal formalities, and have started an investigation.

The police have repeatedly appealed to all tourists through various media platforms not to venture near the Beas River or other rivers and streams, and not to put their lives at unnecessary risk. Legal action has also been taken under the Police Act against tourists found violating safety instructions.

 
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