15 Covid patients die in Mohali for second day in a row

Mohali district, which is the worst hit by the pandemic’s second wave in the tricity, on Wednesday reported 15 Covid-related deaths for the second consecutive day.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported nine deaths and four patients succumbed in Panchkula, taking the tricity’s toll to 28.

However, in some respite, with 1,382 people testing positive, the tricity registered the lowest number of cases since the 2,000 mark was breached on April 22. As many as 603 people were diagnosed with the virus in Mohali, followed by 414 in Chandigarh and 378 in Panchkula.

Though the second wave of infections is ebbing but experts have said there is likely to now be a spurt in fatalities as people who have been battling for their life from when the cases hit a peak begin to either recover or succumb after prolonged critical care stay.

The peak was hit on May 10 with 2,612 cases, with even Mohali logging a record 1,382 cases. Chandigarh registered its all-time high of 890 twice, on May 3 and 7, while Panchkula’s cases peaked at 654 on May 5. The total has remained below 2,000 since May 14.

In terms of deaths, the tricity had reported an all-time high of 38 on May 5, Mohali recorded 17 deaths on May 5 and 9, Chandigarh hit the peak of 14 twice, on May 5 and 12, and Panchkula logged record nine deaths on May 17.

Meanwhile, with more people getting cured than those testing positive, the tricity’s active case load dropped to 16,958 from the peak of 24,201 a week ago.

After 2 weeks, 5 ICU beds become available in Mohali

Finally, after two weeks, five intensive care unit (ICU) beds for Covid-19 patients became available at some private hospitals in Mohali on Wednesday. The occupancy of oxygen beds, too, dropped to 80%, with 179 vacant, according to figures available in the evening.

There are 395 ICU beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients at various private hospitals in Mohali district, and all were occupied for the past two weeks. Meanwhile, the civil hospital in Phase 6, which is the government’s lone Covid-19 facility in the district, has no ICU bed while all its 120 oxygen beds remain occupied.

Mohali has also become the first city in Punjab where the a makeshift Covid hospital will come up under a new scheme of the state government.

Under the scheme, Invest Punjab will coordinate with all departments concerned to ensure the grant of approval within 24 hours of the submission of application with self declaration. On Wednesday, it issued an NOC to Mohali Medical Group Private Limited to set up an 80-bed temporary facility.