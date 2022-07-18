Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
15 gm ice drug recovered from two cars in Kharar, four held

After two men were caught with 7 gm ice, they led the Kharar police to the suppliers, who were found in possession of 8 gm more ice
In another case, 5 gm heroin was recovered from the car of one Charanjit Singh in Badala village, said Kharar police. (Getty Images)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 03:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Kharar police arrested four men after recovering 15 gm crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, and 8 gm heroin from their cars on Sunday.

Kharar SHO inspector Yogesh Kumar said during checking of vehicles in Badala village, they recovered 7 gm ice and 8 gm heroin from a car in which two men were riding. They were identified as Jashanpreet Singh of Gillco Valley, Kharar; and Vansh, a native of Meerut.

During interrogation, they disclosed that they got the drugs from Vikas Jalhotra, alias Laddoo, and Sandeep Kumar Jalhotra, both residents of Fazilka, who were present in their car on Jangpur Road.

A police team reached the spot and searched the car, which led to the recovery of another 8 gm of ice. All accused were produced in court that sent them to two-day police remand. Police will interrogate them to ascertain their supply chain.

A strong, addictive stimulant drug, ice has a crystal-like appearance, hence its name, said police, adding that its overdose could cause chest pain, breathing problems, fits, unconsciousness, brain stroke, heart attack and even death.

In another case, 5 gm heroin was recovered from the car of one Charanjit Singh in Badala village, where he lives. He was sent to one-day police remand by police.

