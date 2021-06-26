15 vehicles vandalised in Chandigarh’s Mauli Jagran

Miscreants armed with rods, sticks and sharp-edged weapons went on a rampage for nearly an hour and a half, damaging at least 15 vehicles, at Mauli Jagran on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

About 15 youths descended upon the locality around 1am, vandalising vehicles parked outside the houses and spreading panic among the residents. They even stole articles from cars after smashing their windowpanes and windshields. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras.

Azad, a resident of Mauli Jagran Complex, put the blame on the Midha gang of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. On his complaint, police arrested three youths, identified as Sanjay, alias Lakhan, 24; Ajay, alias Chuppa, 19; and Vinay, 22, all residents of Mauli Complex.

A case under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against seven persons by name along with their unidentified accomplices.