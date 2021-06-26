Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 15 vehicles vandalised in Chandigarh’s Mauli Jagran
chandigarh news

15 vehicles vandalised in Chandigarh’s Mauli Jagran

About 15 youths descended upon the locality around 1am, vandalising vehicles parked outside the houses and spreading panic among the residents
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 12:52 AM IST
A woman showing a damaged car at Mauli Jagran in Chandigarh on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Miscreants armed with rods, sticks and sharp-edged weapons went on a rampage for nearly an hour and a half, damaging at least 15 vehicles, at Mauli Jagran on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

About 15 youths descended upon the locality around 1am, vandalising vehicles parked outside the houses and spreading panic among the residents. They even stole articles from cars after smashing their windowpanes and windshields. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras.

Azad, a resident of Mauli Jagran Complex, put the blame on the Midha gang of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. On his complaint, police arrested three youths, identified as Sanjay, alias Lakhan, 24; Ajay, alias Chuppa, 19; and Vinay, 22, all residents of Mauli Complex.

A case under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against seven persons by name along with their unidentified accomplices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Kind man clears tree that fell on neighbour’s property, video wows people

Bride tricks groom while eating golgappas at wedding. Watch hilarious video

Swiggy’s ‘you can't make everyone happy’ tweet gets wonderful replies

Couple in US rescues horse from drowning in river. Here's how they did it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP