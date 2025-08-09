1.5-hour PRTC strike leaves Ludhiana commuters hassled

Hundreds of commuters heading to their homes for Raksha Bandhan, found themselves stranded on Friday afternoon after contractual staff of Punjab Roadways, PRTC, and Punbus went on an impromptu strike, abruptly halting state-run bus operations across the state. The stranded commuters at Ludhiana bus stand during the strike on Friday. (Manish/HT)

The strike, under the banner of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contractual Workers Union, which lasted from 2 pm to 3.30 pm, brought state-run bus operations to a halt, severely disrupting travel plans ahead of the festival.

The union called off the strike after receiving a confirmation for a meeting with the state transport authorities on August 13.

The disruption, which took place at Ludhiana bus stands already brimming with passengers, added chaos to an already crowded and festive atmosphere. With the humid weather intensifying the discomfort, passengers, particularly women, were seen frantically rushing between platforms in search of limited private buses.

Among the stranded was 55-year-old Kulwinder Kaur, who was trying to reach Moga. “I was waiting for my bus when suddenly they announced that no government-run buses would operate. It’s been over an hour and I still can’t find a private bus to Moga. It’s so confusing here,” she said, visibly frustrated.

Savita, travelling with her five-year-old son to Malerkotla, said, “They should have informed us earlier, or stopped the services in the morning. Now, in the middle of the day, where do we go? I was supposed to tie Rakhi to my brother, but the delay has ruined our plans,” she said.

The strike stemmed from ongoing issues between union leaders and the state transport department regarding delayed salaries of outsourced and contractual employees, along with concerns about the tendering of new buses under the kilometre scheme.

Shamsher Singh, state general secretary of the union, stated, “The department hasn’t credited our monthly salaries. How are we supposed to celebrate the festival without our dues? They claim the funds have been released, but nothing has reached our accounts.”

Singh also criticised the ambiguity surrounding the kilometre scheme tender.

“No official notification on this. How can we trust the management without a formal letter?” he added. This is not the first time that Punjab Roadways, Punbus, and PRTC contractual workers have resorted to striking during peak hours.

Over the past year, the union has disrupted bus operations eight times, leaving passengers dependent on these buses for their daily commutes stranded and frustrated.

In response, Punjab Roadways general manager Navraj Batish said, “We are in talks with the protesting workers and have promised them that all pending salaries will be credited by Friday evening.”