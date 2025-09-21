Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
16 heritage items from Chandigarh auctioned for 3.93 crore in France

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 08:02 am IST

The auctioned articles were designed by Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret, cousin of Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, who planned Chandigarh.

Taken out of the country illegally, as many as 16 heritage items from Chandigarh were auctioned for 3.93 crore in France on September 18.

A bookcase fetched the highest amount of 40.70 lakh, followed by a set of three stools for 23.08 lakh and a sewing stool for 8.13 lakh. (HT file photo/for representation only)

Officials said the auctioned articles were designed by Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret, cousin of Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, who planned Chandigarh.

These included a pair of easy chairs, a periodical bookcase, a demountable desk, a pair of writing desk chairs, a demountable daybed, a bench, a dining table, a storage unit, a set of three stools, a fireside sofa, a pair of fireside armchairs, a sewing stool, a pair of file rack storage units, a coffee table, a pair of advocate armchairs and a committee chair.

On July 17, a file rack and a pair of nightstands, also designed by Jeanneret, were auctioned for 18.56 lakh in Los Angeles, US.

