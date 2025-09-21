16 heritage items from Chandigarh auctioned for 3.93 crore in France

Taken out of the country illegally, as many as 16 heritage items from Chandigarh were auctioned for ₹3.93 crore in France on September 18. A bookcase fetched the highest amount of ₹ 40.70 lakh, followed by a set of three stools for ₹ 23.08 lakh and a sewing stool for ₹ 8.13 lakh. (HT file photo/for representation only)

Officials said the auctioned articles were designed by Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret, cousin of Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, who planned Chandigarh.

These included a pair of easy chairs, a periodical bookcase, a demountable desk, a pair of writing desk chairs, a demountable daybed, a bench, a dining table, a storage unit, a set of three stools, a fireside sofa, a pair of fireside armchairs, a sewing stool, a pair of file rack storage units, a coffee table, a pair of advocate armchairs and a committee chair.

The bookcase fetched the highest amount of ₹40.70 lakh, followed by a set of three stools for ₹23.08 lakh and the sewing stool for ₹8.13 lakh.

On July 17, a file rack and a pair of nightstands, also designed by Jeanneret, were auctioned for ₹18.56 lakh in Los Angeles, US.