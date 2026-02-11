1,634 arrests made after 2,706 raids on day-2 of Op Prahaar - 2

Under the ongoing anti-gangster campaign to make Punjab a gangster free state, Punjab Police teams on Tuesday conducted 2,706 raids at locations linked to wanted criminals on day-II of Operation Prahaar-2. The special DGP said that on Day 2 as many as 2,596 individuals were rounded-up of which 1,634 were arrested, including 53 proclaimed offenders and 534 preventive detentions. Apart from this, 1,015 persons were verified and released after questioning.

Intensifying the campaign, director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Sunday had launched 72-hours long Operation Prahaar-2 with focus on nabbing the wanted criminals.

Sharing details, special DGP law and order Arpit Shukla said that as part of the operation, more than 2,000 police teams comprising around 12,000 personnel have conducted raids at locations linked to wanted criminals across Punjab.

Meanwhile, police teams have continued its drive against drugs “Yudh Nashian Virudh” for 346th day with 215 drug smugglers arrested on Tuesday and recovered 2.7 kg heroin, 863 intoxicant tablets/capsules and ₹12,040 drug money from their possession.

With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested has reached 48,866 in just 346 days. As part of the de-addiction drive, the Punjab Police has convinced 27 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment as of today.