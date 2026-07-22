167 potholes turn Airport Road into obstacle course

Touted as Mohali’s most important arterial corridors and a premium, high-growth investment zone connecting the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport to major IT, residential, and commercial hubs, the 21-km Airport Road, also known as the PR-7 road, is riddled with potholes.

The cratered road near the Sector 69/78 dividing road on Airport Road, Mohali. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Just the 14-km stretch from Gopal Sweets in Kharar to Innovation Mission Punjab roundabout, near Aerocity, has 167 potholes, a check by HT revealed.

When filled with rainwater, these potholes pose a greater risk to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders, who find it difficult to judge their depth. Adding to their woes, these potholes are often located at the most inconvenient spots – carriageways, intersections and along curves, where motorists are forced to suddenly change lanes or brake, increasing the risk of crashes.

Motorists say riding on this stretch is nothing short of an ordeal.

“When it rains, every pothole looks like a puddle. You don’t know whether it is a shallow depression or deep enough to throw you off your motorcycle,” says Gurpreet Singh, a daily commuter who travels from Kharar to IT City.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Another motorcyclist, Amanpreet Singh, says riders familiar with the road slow down near damaged patches, but visitors and airport-bound travellers often have no warning. “If someone is using the road for the first time, especially at night or during rain, they won’t know where these potholes are.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another motorcyclist, Amanpreet Singh, says riders familiar with the road slow down near damaged patches, but visitors and airport-bound travellers often have no warning. “If someone is using the road for the first time, especially at night or during rain, they won’t know where these potholes are.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Several motorists say they now weave between lanes to avoid potholes, creating sudden movements that endanger other road users.

The stretch has witnessed several fatal accidents over the years. Police data also identifies Airport Road as one of Mohali’s major accident corridors, with multiple black spots located along this road.

20,000 commuters a day

According to traffic officials, nearly 70,000 vehicles used PR-7 daily before the 31-km Bharatmala greenfield corridor became operational. The number has now reduced to around 20,000 vehicles, with much of the through traffic shifting to the new corridor connecting IT Chowk with the Kurali-Chandigarh road. Even so, Airport Road remains a vital route because of the airport, commercial establishments, educational campuses and residential sectors located along it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Road safety expert Harman Sidhu, founder of ArriveSAFE, said poor road maintenance should not be viewed merely as an engineering issue but as a legal responsibility.

“Section 198A of the Motor Vehicles Act provides for accountability where road design, construction or maintenance defects contribute to crashes. Road-owning agencies are expected to identify and rectify hazardous conditions within a reasonable time. Compliance remains the biggest challenge,” said Sidhu.

“For motorcyclists, even a single pothole can be fatal. A rider may lose balance while trying to avoid it or while hitting it unexpectedly. The risk is even higher for someone unfamiliar with the road,” he said.

When contacted, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) officials acknowledged the damaged stretches but said repairs would be undertaken after monsoon.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We will fill the potholes once the rains subside because repair work undertaken during monsoon don’t last long,” a GMADA official said. Asked whether any administrative or technical challenges were delaying repairs, the official replied, “No.”

“Road-related issues, including potholes, are regularly brought to the notice of the authorities concerned. We keep coordinating with the departments for necessary action,” said deputy superintendent of police Karnail Singh.