1,680-kg poppy husk seized from truck in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 29, 2025 05:32 AM IST

According to police, jailed drug peddling accused Harjinder Singh alias Rindi of Raipur Araian village is operating the nexus from the prison.

The CIA staff of Ludhiana Rural police on Tuesday recovered 1,680 kg poppy husk hidden under sacks of flour in a truck, officials said.

The recovered contraband in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Hindustan Times)

They said the accused abandoned the truck after seeing the police and escaped.

The police identified his aides as Sukhwinder Singh from Bhindar Kalan village in Moga and Sukhwinder Singh from Dharme Diyan Chhanna village in Mehatpur.

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains said the accused were smuggling poppy husk from Madhya Pradesh.

They had hidden the poppy husk under 30 sacks of flour,

he said. The SSP said the recovery was made at a checkpoint near Sidhwan Kalan village, which was set up after getting a tip-off.

“A case was registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sadar Jagraon police station,”said the SSP. “A hunt is on to arrest the accused. The police will bring Harjinder Singh from jail on a production warrant for questioning,” he added.

