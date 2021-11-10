Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 16th Tibetan cabinet: Three ministers take oath
chandigarh news

16th Tibetan cabinet: Three ministers take oath

The three ministers, kalons, who took oath are Dolma Gyari, Tharlam Dolma, and Norzin Dolma. They were nominated by Sikyong (president) Penpa Tsering and approved by the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile
From left: Minister Norzin Dolma, minister Dolma Gyari, Sikyong (President) of CTA Penpa Tsering and minister Tharlam Dolma during the oath taking ceremony of the 16th Tibetan parliament-in-exile. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 06:37 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Three Kalons (ministers) of the 16th Kashag (cabinet), nominated by Sikyong (president) Penpa Tsering and approved by the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, were officially sworn-in at a ceremony at the Tibetan government’s headquarters in Dharamshala on Wednesday. They are Dolma Gyari, Tharlam Dolma, and Norzin Dolma.

Sonam Norbu Dagpo, the chief justice commissioner of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission, administered the oath of office to the new Kalons.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament, justice commissioners, heads of the autonomous bodies and secretaries of various departments of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Three positions of Kalons are still vacant. Dolma Gyari, a former four-term member of Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, has earlier served as deputy speaker for two consecutive terms and later as Kalon of Home from 2011-2016.

Tharlam Dolma, a teacher-turned-politician, has served on various key positions within the government-in-exile.

Since 2011, she is a member of the department of education council and advisory committee and is also a governing council member of the Dalai Lama institute based in Bengaluru. Norzin Dolma previously worked as a research officer, senior programme officer, acting executive director, and board of directors at the Tibetan Center for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD). She also served as the head of United Nations, European Union & human rights desk at CTA’s department of information and international relations (DIIR). She later worked as a development officer at The Tibet Fund (TTF), New York.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP