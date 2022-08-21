Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
16-year-old apprehended for stabbing man in Chandigarh

Published on Aug 21, 2022 02:22 AM IST

The 16-year-old was booked under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code at Chandigarh’s Sector-31 police station

The teenager was apprehended on the complaint of Umesh Kumar, 32, a resident of Maloya Colony, Chandigarh. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have apprehended a 16-year-old boy for stabbing a Maloya resident during an altercation near Poultry Farm chowk on Thursday.

The teenager was nabbed on the complaint of Umesh Kumar, 32, a resident of Maloya Colony. He said his brother Manoj was sitting near the Poultry Farm chowk, when the boy approached him and started hurling abuses at him.

When Manoj objected to this, the boy stabbed him and fled. An injured Manoj was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

A case under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-31 police station. The juvenile was later granted bail.

