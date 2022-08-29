16-year-old falls off 8th floor in Mohali : Builder, security guards booked for negligence

Two days after a 16-year-old boy died after falling off the eighth floor of a building in Sushma Joynest MOH Society on Airport Road, police booked the builder and security guards for negligence on Sunday.

The victim, a resident of the same society, accidentally fell off the multi-storey building, while exercising. The builder and security staff were booked on the complaint of the victim’s mother, Poonam.

Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) Deepinder Singh Brar said, “The security staff knew who the victim was and had seen him on the terrace, but concealed the information from the cops. The builder, too, had neglected to take security measures such as installing a parapet on the terrace.”

The accused have been booked under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“On the day of the mishap, the security staff had said they could not identify the victim and that they had scanned CCTV footage, but had failed to spot the youngster,” investigating officer Rajesh Kumar said, adding that when the cops reached the spot they did not recover anything that could help identify the body. Besides, there was no entry register at the main gate of the society.

A spokesperson for the Sushma Group said they were unaware that an official complaint or police case had been filed against the group. “Logically and ethically, the developer has nothing to do with someone’s personal life. The developers have expressed their condolences to the family,” the spokesperson said.