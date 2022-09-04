16-year-old Fazilka girl found dead; male friend suspect: Punjab Police

letterschd@hindustantimes.com

A 16-year-old girl was found dead while her friend has been hospitalised with head injuries in Fazilka district on Sunday morning, police said.

As per the information, the dead girl’s family had gone to pay obeisance to a religious place, while she stayed with her friend, who was also her classmate.

“Early in the morning, my sister’s friend informed us that she was unwell, but on reaching, we found her dead with injuries visibly inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon. My sister’s friend was also injured,” said the deceased girl’s brother.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the injured girl was undergoing treatment and unable to give her statement.

“A 19-year-old youth from the village is missing since the last night and his involvement in the episode has surfaced during the preliminary investigation. However, the exact reason of the death and trauma could only be ascertained after the probe,” he said, adding that the they were waiting for the autopsy report to decide on the further course of action.

“A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the missing youth as we wait for the details of the postmortem examination of the deceased,” the SSP said.

The girls were students of Class 11 of a local government school.