16-year-old Fazilka girl found dead; male friend suspect: Punjab Police
letterschd@hindustantimes
letterschd@hindustantimes.com
A 16-year-old girl was found dead while her friend has been hospitalised with head injuries in Fazilka district on Sunday morning, police said.
As per the information, the dead girl’s family had gone to pay obeisance to a religious place, while she stayed with her friend, who was also her classmate.
“Early in the morning, my sister’s friend informed us that she was unwell, but on reaching, we found her dead with injuries visibly inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon. My sister’s friend was also injured,” said the deceased girl’s brother.
Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the injured girl was undergoing treatment and unable to give her statement.
“A 19-year-old youth from the village is missing since the last night and his involvement in the episode has surfaced during the preliminary investigation. However, the exact reason of the death and trauma could only be ascertained after the probe,” he said, adding that the they were waiting for the autopsy report to decide on the further course of action.
“A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the missing youth as we wait for the details of the postmortem examination of the deceased,” the SSP said.
The girls were students of Class 11 of a local government school.
-
Floodwaters from Ganga inundate several villages in Bihar
Over two dozen villages under Gopalpur block in Bihar's Bhagalpur district have been submerged under floodwaters, as the water level of river Ganga continued to swallow fresh areas in the adjoining districts on Sunday, officials said. According to officials, floodwaters have inundated about 30 villages of nine panchayats of Gopalpur block.
-
JD(U) authorises Nitish to work for Oppn unity as 2-day party conclave ends
The Janata Dal (United)'s two-day national executive and national council meet concluded in Patna on Sunday, with the party authorising chief minister Nitish Kumar to work for larger opposition unity across the country in a bid to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said a JD(U) functionary.
-
UPA MLAS return to Ranchi ahead of trust vote
The ruling coalition legislators camping at a resort in Raipur returned to Ranchi on Sunday, a day ahead of the one-day session of the Jharkhand assembly when the JMM-Congress-RJD combine government will move a confidence motion in a show of strength amid the political stalemate over the assembly membership of chief minister Hemant Soren.
-
Neck deep in debt, GMADA’s finances in the red
Once a profit-making body, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority's finances have slipped into the red, going from Rs 68 crore in March 2021 to Rs 38 crore in March 2022. The value of GMADA's assets also fell by around 11% -- from Rs 5,660 crore to Rs 5,000 crore during this period. As per records, GMADA has taken loans to the tune of Rs 3,750 crore over the past decade for land acquisition.
-
Thunderstorm brings heavy rainfall to city after two weeks
Mumbai: A thunderstorm that began late on Saturday night and continued into the early hours of Sunday brought heavy rain to the city after a two-week-long spell of hot, muggy weather. While the India Meteorological Department's weather station in Santacruz recorded 94mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30am, the IMD station in Colaba recorded just 8.3mm of rain in the same period. Disrupted monsoon flows over the South China Sea may re-converge.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics