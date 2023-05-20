Haryana: 16-year-old girl suffers burns on face, neck in acid attack in Panchkula

A 16-year-old girl of Barwala town, 23km from Panchkula city, sustained burn injuries in a suspected acid attack on Friday night. According to police sources, the victim had an altercation with an acquaintance who threw the acid on her, leaving her face, neck and other parts of body burnt. (Representational illustration)

The victim was brought to the primary health centre in Barwala with burn injuries at 11.30pm on Friday from where she was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

The sources said that a man had been detained after a case was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

The condition of the victim is stated to be serious.