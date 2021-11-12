16-yr-old girl dies of dengue in Mohali, 105 infected in Chandigarh tricity area

A 16-year-old girl succumbed to dengue in Mohali on Thursday, taking the district’s death toll to 36 for this year. The girl was a resident of Mubarakpur in Dera Bassi and was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

No new dengue fatality was reported from Chandigarh and Panchkula. Meanwhile, 105 fresh dengue infections also surfaced in the tricity on the day, with Mohali reporting 64 cases, followed by 24 in Chandigarh and 17 in Panchkula.