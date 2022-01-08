Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
17 doctors among 324 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

Updated on Jan 08, 2022 04:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district saw yet another big spike with 324 people, including 17 doctors, testing Covid positive on Friday.

The seventeen doctors who tested positive were working at the civil hospital, Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) and Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Ten doctors, including interns, tested positive at CMC, four at DMCH, and three at the civil hospital.

Hospital authorities say the infected doctors have been isolated. Ten travellers who had returned from Italy, and one who had been visiting Dubai also tested positive. Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said, “The travellers had taken a chartered flight to Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport where they tested positive for the virus. They were sent home, after a check-up.”

Twenty-two health workers, and 158 persons who had shown up at the outpatient department also tested positive.

The new cases have taken the district’s Covid count to 88,863, of which 85,646 people have recovered, while 1,097 cases are active. Around 1,064 people are under home isolation, while 29 patients are undergoing treatment at private hospitals, four at government health facilities.

The civil surgeon and district health officer have urged dhaba, restaurant and hotel owners and food suppliers to get their staff fully vaccinated.

