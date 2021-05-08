17 trees uprooted as rains, gusty winds lash Chandigarh

Rain showers of 19mm, accompanied by winds blowing at speeds up to 80 kilometre/hour, resulted in over 17 trees getting uprooted in the city on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

As per data compiled by the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC), the trees were uprooted in Sectors 7,8, 19, 22, 23, 24, 38, 27, 30, Industrial Area Phase 2, Manimajra and Dadumajra. No injuries or major loss to property was reported.

While Friday remained sunny, there are chances of light rain in the city on Sunday, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. “Another set of Western Disturbances is likely in the coming week, so more spells of rain can be expected. After showers on Sunday, cloudy weather is expected on Monday. The maximum temperature will remain on the lower side during this duration.”

Maximum temperature of the city went down from 36.1°C on Thursday to 34.2°C on Friday, while minimum temperature dipped from 22.8°C to 21°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 36°C and 37°C while minimum temperature will remain between 21°C and 22°C.

Power supply affected in Zirakpur

Power was also disrupted in Zirakpur, late on Thursday evening, and most of the area was plunged into darkness. In some areas, electricity was restored after 12 hours.

Khushwinder Singh, executive engineer of Zirakpur, said power was disrupted after some trees fell on electric wires due to gusty winds, but it was restored in most parts by 1am.