179 old silver coins recovered from Gharuan site, 3 arrested

Police have recovered 179 old silver coins allegedly taken from a site where a library was being constructed in Gharuan, Kharar, officials said on Sunday.

Police registered an FIR in the case on August 28 after being approached by the nagar panchayat to trace the coins allegedly taken away from the site. (HT FILE)

On August 24, the coins were first spotted by children playing near the site. As the news spread, locals rushed in and began digging the area in the hope of finding more. The frenzy lasted for three to four hours before the nagar panchayat stepped in to secure the site.

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Police registered an FIR in the case on August 28 after being approached by the nagar panchayat to trace the coins allegedly taken away from the site.

A team led by Gharuan station house officer (SHO) Balwinder Singh recovered 179 coins from residents of nearby Omega City and arrested three persons in connection with the case.

“Initially, an FIR was registered against two persons, but during investigation, additional names emerged. Three people —Lovely, Kapil and Kapil’s mother, all residents of Omega City — have been arrested and are being questioned in connection with the recovery,” an officials, privy to the probe, said, adding more arrests are likely.

The civic body initially estimated that around 20 to 30 coins had been found and taken away by the crowd.

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{{^usCountry}} The coins are round and thick, with slightly irregular edges and an uneven hammered surface. Officials had earlier said the coins appeared similar to hand-struck silver rupees that could date to the Mughal period or a regional princely state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The coins are round and thick, with slightly irregular edges and an uneven hammered surface. Officials had earlier said the coins appeared similar to hand-struck silver rupees that could date to the Mughal period or a regional princely state. {{/usCountry}}

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The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been informed and will examine the coins to determine their age, origin and historical significance. Construction work at the site remains suspended until the ASI’s assessment is completed.

“Police are questioning the people from whom the coins have been recovered and are investigating the role of others who might have taken coins from the site. Further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses,” the SHO said.