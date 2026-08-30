179 protected birds rescued from Pathankot pet shop, owner held

A pet shop owner was arrested after 179 protected native birds, including Red Munias, Scaly-breasted Munias and Common Hill Mynas, were rescued from his shop in Pathankot on Saturday.

The Pathankot wildlife department carried out the operation after being alerted by environmentalist and wildlife rescuer Sahil Sharma. (HT)

Mohammad Jahid, owner of Chotu Pet Shop on Saili Road, was booked under Sections 9 (prohibition of hunting), 39 (possessing government property), 49 B (a) (iv) (a dealer in any captive animals being scheduled animals), 51 (penalties) and 57 (presumption) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act at the Division Number 2 police station as the rescued birds are protected under Schedule I and Schedule II of the Act.

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The Pathankot wildlife department carried out the operation after being alerted by environmentalist and wildlife rescuer Sahil Sharma.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Anjan Singh said keeping, possessing and trading protected wild birds constituted a serious offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The rescued munias were moved to the custody of the authorities concerned and are proposed to be released into a nearby wildlife sanctuary after completing required legal and veterinary procedures.

The Common Hill Mynas are proposed to be shifted to Mohali’s Chhatbir Zoo, pending necessary permissions and court orders.

During the operation, officials also inspected other pet shops in the Dalhousie Road area near Nirankari Bhawan.