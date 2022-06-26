17-year-old Chandigarh boy nabbed for murder bid on youth

In the third assault case involving a juvenile in the past 10 days, police apprehended a teenager for attacking a 19-year-old youth with an iron rod near the public toilets at Charan Singh Colony in Mauli Jagran on Friday night.

The victim, Anuraj, alias Basu, a resident of Charan Singh Colony, is under treatment at the Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6.

His father, Shri Niwasan, told the police that his son and some of his friends were standing near the public toilets around 9.30 pm, when the 17-year-old accused arrived there. He blocked his son’s way and threatened to kill him. Without any provocation, the juvenile attacked his son with an iron rod that had sharp cogs welded at the end, leaving him with head injuries.

He said his son was attacked over an old rivalry.

On his complaint, a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the teenager.

Earlier, on June 18, two minor boys were apprehended for assaulting a 22-year-old youth in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran. Two days before that, three teenagers were booked for attacking a Mauli Jagran resident with sharp-edged weapons and snatching his gold chain at his house on June 16.