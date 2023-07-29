Delhi girl gang-raped in Ludhiana hotel, 3 booked

A 17-year-old girl, who ran away from her home in Delhi and was searching for a place to stay in the city, was allegedly gang-raped multiple times for the last eight days by three men in a hotel here, police said on Saturday.

The victim, who is a resident of Amritpuri Garhi in New Delhi, had reported the matter to Delhi police, who lodged a zero FIR against the accused on July 26 and sent it to Ludhiana police for further action.

Assistant sub-inspector Sona Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the Division number 2 police here filed an FIR on July 28 and initiated investigation in the case. The police have summoned the hotel staff to provide details of the accused.

According to the victim, the accused had also recorded lewd videos of her and threatened her to keep quiet.

Two of the accused have been identified as Gaurav and Manish, while the third one is yet to be identified.

The victim, in her complaint, said that she ran away from home in a fit of rage after her parents scolded her over some issue. She said that she came to Ludhiana in a train with her male friend on July 9.

The complainant said that since they had no place to stay in the city, they were roaming around looking for shelter and came in contact with Gaurav and Manish on July 11, who promised to arrange an accommodation for them.

She said that the accused took them to a hotel near Subhani Building Chowk and the duo along with another friend raped her repeatedly for eight days.

The girl said that she returned to Delhi on July 22 after she came to know about the ill health of her mother and shared the whole incident with her parents, who took her to the police to lodge an FIR. It is not yet clear how the girl escaped from the custody of the accused.

ASI Singh said that the Delhi Police had lodged an FIR under sections 354C (voyeurism), 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, section 6 of Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused and sent the FIR to Ludhiana police for further action.

