18 peddlers arrested in J&K anti-drug crackdown

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested 18 alleged drug peddlers in multiple operations across the Union Territory on Tuesday and recovered significant quantities of contraband from their possession, officials said. Police say that the accused have been arrested and booked under relevant sections at respective police stations. (File)

While seven people were held from Awantipora, Budgam, and Pulwama districts, 11 were nabbed from Jammu, Samba and Udhampur.The arrests are part of the “Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan” launched by lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha. The 100-day campaign was inaugurated by the LG on April 11.In Awantipora, three persons were nabbed after the auto they were travelling in was intercepted for checking.

The arrested have been identified as Asim Ahmad, and Farhan Rashid of Batmaloo and Uzan Farooq of Tengpora. “Upon search, approximately 50 grams of charas-like substance was recovered from the vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.

Two arrests were made in Budgam after their auto was intercepted during checking at Watmagam-Magam Road. The detained have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Ganie, of Peth Kanihama and Naseer Ahmad Mir (Galwan), of Mazhama. “During the search, 2.14kg of crushed bung (cannabis like substance) was recovered,” the spokesperson said.

In Pulwama, a police party from police post Newa along with the concerned magistrate, searched the residential house of Mohd Younis Sheikh, an alleged peddler.

“During the search, approximately 960 grams of contraband were seized and two accused—Younis Ahmad Sheikh and an unidentified woman—were arrested,” the spokesperson said.

“All the accused have been arrested and are in custody. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations, and further investigation is underway to unearth the broader network involved,” the spokesperson said.

Awareness drives are being held at multiple locations to sensitise people about the harmful effects of drug abuse and the importance of collective action in building a drug-free society, the spokesperson further added.

11 peddlers nabbed in Jammu, Samba and Udhampur

Eleven drug peddlers were arrested along with contraband substance at different places in Jammu, Samba and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Keshav Sahu and Pardesi Ram, both residents of Chhattisgarh, were nabbed along with two kilograms of Ganja in Gharota area of Jammu, a police spokesperson said.

He said Billu Sharma, Tarun Kumar Patel, and Dinesh Kumar Chauhan were apprehended after 10 kgs of Ganja was recovered from their possession during patrolling in Sandwan Border police post area of Domana in Jammu.

A police team intercepted a car at a checkpoint in Vijaypur area of Samba, leading to the recovery of 16.61 grams of heroin from its occupants -- Sanjeev Kumar and Malkeet Kour -- who were immediately arrested, the spokesperson said.

In another incident, he said, another drug peddler identified as Umar Ishaq of Doda was arrested along with 3.92 grams of heroin during vehicle checking at Nud along the Samba-Mansar road.

He said an inter-district drug peddler identified as Aqib Ashraf, a resident of Anantnag, was arrested after 21.97 grams of heroin was seized from his car at Majalta in Udhampur district. Irfan and Waseem, both residents of Udhampur, were apprehended along with 10.99 grams of heroin from Roun Domail area, the spokesperson said. He said all the arrested peddlers were booked under separate cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

With PTI inputs