18th Chandigarh chess festival concludes in Chandigarh

Bhavesh, Atharv, Sarvesh and Shamsritha Emerge Champions

The championship once again highlighted Chandigarh’s growing stature as a hub for competitive chess, while providing a valuable platform for budding players to test their skills. (HT File)

Chandigarh The 18th Chandigarh chess academy open and children’s prize money chess festival 2026 concluded on a high note at DLF City Centre Mall, Chandigarh, providing a vibrant and accessible venue that attracted both chess enthusiasts and spectators.

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In the Open category, Bhavesh Mahajan emerged champion after scoring an impressive 6 points. Atharv Singh Negi clinched the Under-15 title with 5.5 points, while Sarvesh Rana topped the Under-12 category, also finishing with 5.5 points. In the Under-9 category, Shamsritha Kadali delivered a dominant performance to secure the title with a perfect 6 points.

Organised by the Chandigarh Chess Academy, the prestigious tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from 200 players representing various states across Northern India. The event featured 64 international rated players, ensuring a high standard of competition and showcasing exceptional talent across all age groups.

The championship once again highlighted Chandigarh’s growing stature as a hub for competitive chess, while providing a valuable platform for budding players to test their skills against some of the region’s finest competitors in an atmosphere of healthy sporting spirit.

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