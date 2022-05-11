18-year-old girl falls prey to snatcher in Chandigarh

In yet another snatching case in Chandigarh, a motorcyclist took away the purse of an 18-year-old girl in Sector 34 on Monday evening.

Bhumika, hailing from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, told the police that she is a student at SD College, Sector 32, and lives in Sector 34.

On Monday evening, she and her friend were walking back home from the nearby market, when a motorcycle-borne man snatched her purse and sped away.

She said her purse contained ₹4,000 in cash and important documents.

Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to trace and nab the accused. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.