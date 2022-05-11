Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 18-year-old girl falls prey to snatcher in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

18-year-old girl falls prey to snatcher in Chandigarh

The vicitm, a student at SD College, Sector 32, said the snatcher took her purse that contained ₹4,000 in cash and important documents in Sector 34
Police booked an unidentified accused after an 18-year-old girl falls prey to snatcher in Sector 34, Chandigarh (HT File)
Published on May 11, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In yet another snatching case in Chandigarh, a motorcyclist took away the purse of an 18-year-old girl in Sector 34 on Monday evening.

Bhumika, hailing from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, told the police that she is a student at SD College, Sector 32, and lives in Sector 34.

On Monday evening, she and her friend were walking back home from the nearby market, when a motorcycle-borne man snatched her purse and sped away.

She said her purse contained 4,000 in cash and important documents.

Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to trace and nab the accused. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.

