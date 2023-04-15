Karnal mishap: 18-year-old girl killed, friend injured as tractor-trailer hits scooter

An 18-year-old girl was killed while her friend sustained injuries as a tractor trailer hit their scooter when they were returning after tuitions, near Government PG College in Sector 14 of Karnal.

The body of the 18-year-old girl killed who was killed in the Karnal mishap has been handed over to her family members. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased has been identified as Sapna Rani, a Class-12 student and a resident of Karnal. The injured Yogita has been admitted in a hospital.

Soon after the mishap, a police team rushed the victims to the hospital, where Sapna succumbed to her injuries while Yogita is under treatment.

Jaswinder Kaur, in-charge, Sector 13 police station, said a case has been registered against the tractor driver under Section 279 (rash driving), 337 (act endangering personal life of others) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police have confiscated the tractor-trailer while the body has been handed over to family members after post-mortem.

