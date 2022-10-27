18-year-old youth found dead on railway tracks in Ludhiana, family cries foul

An 18-year-old youth was found dead on railway tracks near Dholewal on Thursday.

While the family of the youth alleged that he was murdered, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said that he died after being hit by a train.

The railway police have sent his body to the civil hospital for the postmortem examination and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

The victim has been identified as a resident of Ram Nagar in Dholewal. His relatives, meanwhile, staged a protest demanding the registration of a murder case against two men and a woman.

Youth’s father Ramesh Chandra said his son was last seen in a vegetable market where two men were thrashing him. “He had been missing since then. We were searching for him and on Thursday, his body was found on the railway tracks,” he added.

He alleged that the two men had beaten up his son to death and then dumped his body on the tracks to make it look like an accident. A local also mentioned seeing two men and a woman assaulting the youth on Wednesday evening.

According to GRP officials, the body has been sent for autopsy and an investigation was on. Action will be taken according to the postmortem examination report, they added.