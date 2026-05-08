...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

18-yr-old murdered, minor brother injured in Kathua

The deceased was identified as Nakul Singh and his critically younger brother as Nikhil Singh, 16, of ward number 10 near Rajbagh in Kathua

Published on: May 08, 2026 07:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
Advertisement

An 18-year-old youth was brutally killed and his minor brother seriously injured at their home in Kathua district on Wednesday evening, officials said on Thursday.

The crime came to light after their mother returned home around 5 pm on Wednesday and found her sons lying drenched in blood inside the house. (File)

The deceased was identified as Nakul Singh and his critically younger brother as Nikhil Singh, 16, of ward number 10 near Rajbagh in Kathua.

The incident happened when the victims were alone at home, officials said. Their father passed away four years ago, and their mother works as a PHE employee, they added.

“Around four years ago, the father of the two boys passed away. Since the boys’ father was a PHE employee, their mother was appointed on compassionate grounds,” a police official said.

The crime came to light after their mother returned home around 5 pm on Wednesday and found her sons lying drenched in blood inside the house. Both victims were immediately rushed for medical assistance. However, Nakul Singh had already succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, Nikhil remains critical and is on a ventilator at AIIMS, Vijaypur.

Police have detained around four to five of Nakul’s friends for questioning.

.

 
cricket bat Nikhil Singh murder kathua district
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 18-yr-old murdered, minor brother injured in Kathua
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 18-yr-old murdered, minor brother injured in Kathua
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.