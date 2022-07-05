19 students get jobs in textile industry in Ludhiana

As many as 19 students of Government Institute of Textile Chemistry and Knitting Technology, Ludhiana, secured jobs in various textile industries during a placement camp held here at the institute.

Principal Kanu Sharma said the selected 2022 batch students have passed textile technology and textile processing diploma and have been placed in industries, including Vardhman Yarn and Threads Limited, Ludhiana; Arvind Limited, Ahmadabad; Oswal Dyeing, Ludhiana; Star Cotex Private Limited, Ludhiana; Raj Knitwear, Ludhiana; Chopra Knitwear, Ludhiana; PI Cotex Private Limited, Ludhiana; Pawan Dyeing, Ludhiana; Ajit Fabric Private, Ludhiana; Ekta Dyeing and Finishing House; Amar Industries Private Limited; and others.

The principal said students have been selected at salary packages of nearly ₹2.88 lakh per annum and further urged the youngsters to join the institute to build their career. While distributing appointment letters, he wished best of luck to the students, besides exhorting them to earn name in this industry with their hard work and dedication.

