1,924 newly elected panches take oath in Mohali

Punjab cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO administered the oath-taking ceremony of 1,924 newly elected panches of the district in Mohali on Tuesday. It is worth mentioning that around 50% elected panches in Mohali are women. (HT Photo)

Singh appealed all the panchayats to set aside any factionalism that might have arisen during the elections and work together for the development and welfare of their villages.

He emphasised that the state government demonstrated a change by paving the way for contesting panchayat elections without party symbols this time.

“The people have entrusted them (panches) with the power of the pen and seal, which comes with a significant responsibility needs to be used wisely,” the cabinet minister said.

During the ceremony, Singh invited elected panches, Bandna of Bhankharpur and Manpreet Kaur of Dhadak Kalan, to the stage for motivating women. It is worth mentioning that around 50% elected panches are women this time.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha member from Sri Anandpur Sahib Malvinder Singh Kang highlighted the significance of Parliament as the largest unit and gram panchayat as the smallest unit of democracy. He emphasised that while the Parliament makes decisions for entire country, panchayats make decisions for the welfare of their villages. Terming the newly elected panches and sarpanches as “soldiers of democracy,” Kang said they are entrusted with village development works, managing youth power, preparing sports grounds, maintaining schools, and undertaking charitable works, like health centres.

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh also encouraged panches to rise above party politics and factionalism and demonstrate their commitment through work.

The ceremony was also attended by Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, Milkfed chairperson Narinder Singh Shergill, district planning committee chairperson Prabhjot Kaur, Punjab Youth Development Board chairman Parminder Singh Goldy, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Harsukhinder Singh Babbi Badal besides Mohali deputy commissioner Ashika Jain and additional deputy commissioner Viraj S Tidke.