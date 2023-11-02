1984 riots case: Sajjan Kumar denies allegations, court to hear final arguments on Nov 30

The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday recorded the statement of former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar accused in a case of the alleged killing of a father-son duo in the Saraswati Vihar area during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Now the court is set to hear final arguments on November 30, 2023.

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar (PTI file)

The case pertains to the rioting and alleged murder of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in the Raj Nagar area. Initially, the case was registered at the Panjabi Bagh police station.

The court had framed charges against Sajjan Kumar under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (offence is committed by any member of unlawful assembly in prosecution of the common object of that assembly), 153 (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class), 307 (attempt of murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (deals with punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 426 (punishment for mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Later, the case was investigated by a special investigation team (SIT) constituted on the recommendation of Justice GP Mathur’s committee and a chargesheet was filed.

However, the court ordered to discharge Sajjan Kumar for the offences under sections 302 and 325 of the IPC.

Special judge MK Nagpal recorded the statement of Sajjan Kumar and listed the matter for final arguments.

Advocate Anil Kumar Sharma, SA Hashmi appeared for Sajjan Kumar and recorded the statement of the accused.

The SIT alleged that the accused was leading the said mob and upon his instigation and abetment, the mob had burnt alive the father-son duo and had also damaged, destroyed and looted their household articles and other property, burnt their house and also inflicted severe injuries on their family members and relatives residing in their house.

During the recording of the statement, the accused denied all charges against him.

