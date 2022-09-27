1986 Nakodar killings: Victim’s kin seek SIT probe into missing inquiry report files

The family of one of the victims of the 1986 Nakodar killings, on Monday, wrote to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking that a special investigation team (SIT) be constituted to probe the disappearance of second part of the Justice Gurnam Singh Commission of Inquiry Report.

Baldev Singh and Baldip Kaur, parents of Ravinder Singh, one of the four victims killed in the police firing at Nakodar in 1986, wrote in the letter that the Punjab and Haryana high court had also issued a notice of motion to constitute a high-level SIT into the matter.

The judicial inquiry report was submitted to the Punjab Government on October 31, 1986 when Surjit Singh Barnala of the Akali Dal was the chief minister of Punjab.

The victim’s parents said that AAP MLAs Harvinder Singh Phoolka, along with the present speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema had also advocated for them and demanded the previous government to lay the full report of the Justice Gurnam Singh inquiry report in the state assembly and discuss it along with the mandated action taken report in 2018.

“We sincerely hope that the AAP government will constitute SIT to investigate the disappearance of the inquiry report and will order its commencement in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha session on 27 September,” the letter said.

On February 4, 1986, four Sikh youths —Ravinder Singh Littran, Baldhir Singh Ramgarh, Jhilman Singh Gorsian and Harminder Singh Chaluper—protesting against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib were killed in police firing in Nakodar. The then Alkali government had set up a commission of inquiry to find out if the police firing was unwarranted. The commission’s report was neither made public, nor any action taken on its findings. The report was tabled in the 2001 Punjab assembly by the SAD government.