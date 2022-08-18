Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
19-year-old hacked to death in Panchkula, four held

Published on Aug 18, 2022 02:06 AM IST
Cracking the case within 24 hours, Panchkula police arrested four of the accused on Wednesday; as per the victim’s brother, the victim had an altercation with one of the accused roughly a month ago
The deceased, Rajesh, alias Kaaku, lived in Rajiv Colony, Panchkula. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A 19-year-old youth was hacked to death by a group of eight to nine men over an old rivalry in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, on Tuesday.

The deceased, Rajesh, alias Kaaku, lived in Rajiv Colony.

Cracking the case within 24 hours, police arrested four of the accused on Wednesday.

They were identified as Sumit, alias Vicky, and Raju from Sonepat, but currently putting up in a rented accommodation at Rajiv Colony; Anil, also from Rajiv Colony, and Sanjay, alias Sample, from Indira Colony, Manimajra, who is presently living in a rented accommodation in Sector 7, Panchkula.

Police said as per the victim’s brother Sunny, a sanitation worker, Rajesh had an altercation with Sumit roughly a month ago.

On August 16, while the brothers were home, eight to nine men turned up there. They dragged Rajesh out of the house and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, before fleeing. Sunny rushed his brother to PGIMER, but he was declared brought dead.

Narender Kumar Yadav, in-charge of the Sector 10 Police Post, said they arrested four of the accused on Wednesday.

They are facing a case under Section 302 (murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 14 of the Arms Act.

The accused were produced in court on Wednesday and sent to police remand.

