19-year-old hangs himself at friend's PG room in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

19-year-old hangs himself at friend’s PG room in Chandigarh

Police said the 19-year-old was visiting his friend; while his friend stepped out with other PGs, he stayed back saying he was feeling unwell and later hanged himself from the ceiling fan
The teenager’s family alleged that he was being harassed by other boys in his PG facility, also in Sector 41. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 02:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 19-year-old hotel management student was found hanging at his friend’s paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 41 on Thursday evening.

Police said the teenager was visiting his friend. While his friend stepped out with other PGs, he stayed back saying he was feeling unwell and later hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

Meanwhile, his family alleged that he was being harassed by other boys in his PG facility, also in Sector 41. They said recently, he had apologised to a girl, also living in his building, for sexually harassing her while she was asleep. The other boys filmed his apology and shared the video with his family members, which drove him to end his life.

While they demanded an abetment to suicide case against the PGs, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for now and launched further probe.

