Haryana-origin man dies after accidentally shooting self in USA

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Aug 24, 2023 12:27 AM IST

The footage of a closed-circuit television camera also made it to the social media where Pankaj was purportedly seen inspecting the revolver, before it went off and left him with a bullet injury in the chest.

A 19-year-old youth from Karnal died after a revolver he was examining went off, at a general store in Alabama of the United States of America.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Rana, a native of Rahra village of Karnal.

According to family members, Pankaj had gone to the USA illegally last December and landed a job at a store. The family said they had paid 40 lakh to the travel agents to send him to USA via the “donkey route” — a term used by traffickers to illegally push migrants into country. They added that they had sold an acre of the agricultural land to arrange the money and pay to the agents.

Pankaj’s brother Praveen said the incident took place on Monday (USA time) at Alabama city when he was checking the revolver.

Parveen requested the Indian government to bring the body back at the earliest.

