19-year-old on snatching spree nabbed by Chandigarh police

A 19-year-old youth who had been executing snatching using an auto-rickshaw has landed in police net.

The accused, Vijay Kumar, alias Bittu, 19, is a resident of Kajheri village, Sector 52.

With his arrest, police have also recovered four stolen mobile phones and the auto-rickshaw used in the crimes.

Police said Kumar’s arrest came following a probe into a December 14 snatching incident.

According to the victim, Pahalwan of Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25, he was going towards Furniture Market in Sector 54 around 8 pm, when two youths snatched his mobile phone and fled in an auto-rickshaw.

Following his complaint, police had registered a case under Sections 379-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-39 police station and launched investigation.

Eventually, over three weeks later, police traced the accused and arrested him from Sector 54 following a tip-off. Pahalwan’s mobile phone was recovered him and through questioning, police recovered three more snatched phones.

Police said Kumar had previously also been booked under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the IPC and the Arms Act at Mohali’s Phase-8 police station on April 8, 2021.

Cyclist’s mobile phone, cash snatched in Dhanas

In the second snatching in the city in as many days, snatchers took away a cyclist’s mobile phone and ₹3,000 in cash near Shree Nath Marble shop in Dhanas on Friday night.

The victim, Tulsi Ram, 53, a resident of Small Flats, Dhanas, said he worked as a security guard in Sector 10. On Friday, he was cycling back home around 10.30 pm, when two men snatched his mobile phone and cash. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered at the Sarangpur police station on Friday.

If proven, the charge entails rigorous imprisonment for five to 10 years. On Thursday, two scooter-borne men had snatched a man’s mobile phone in Sector 52.