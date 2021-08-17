Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 19-year-old washing clothes slips into Ludhiana canal, drowns
chandigarh news

19-year-old washing clothes slips into Ludhiana canal, drowns

Her husband screamed for help as he did not know swimming; but even onlookers were not adept at it and had to call the police to rescue her
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 01:24 AM IST
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 19-year-old woman drowned after accidentally slipping into Sidhwan Canal near Punjab Agricultural University on Sunday.

Suraj Pandey, husband of the deceased, Priya Pandey, told the police that his wife was washing clothes on the bank of Sidhwan Canal. He was standing nearby when he saw her fall into the canal after losing balance.

A labourer, Suraj screamed for help as he did not know swimming. But even onlookers were not adept at it and called the police to help rescue the woman.

“Police pressed in divers to save the woman as soon as information was received. However, she could not be traced due to the swift flow of the canal water. She was found dead after an eight-hour search and her body was fished out,” said ASI Ram Pal, the investigating officer in the case.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure following the statement of the deceased’s husband.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP