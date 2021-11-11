Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
19-yr-old hacked to death over matchbox in Amritsar
19-yr-old hacked to death over matchbox in Amritsar

Some say the incident took place due to the use of cigarettes by the accused while some say it was due to matchbox
Published on Nov 11, 2021 01:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

A 19-year-old boy was hacked to death allegedly by a grocery shop owner and his aides over a matchbox at the Mata Ganga Ji Nagar locality on Bhai Manjh Singh Road in Amritsar on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh of the same area. Police have registered a case of murder against seven persons, including four unidentified persons. Those accused have been identified are Sarabjit Singh and his two sons—Dhyan Singh and Bhagwan Singh. Sarabjit runs a grocery shop in the locality.

Gurpreet’s brother Lovepreet Singh said: “He was working as a labourer. On Tuesday night, my brother brought a matchbox from Sarabjit’s shop. The matchbox was wet. When Gurpreet went to Sarabjit’s shop again to return the matchbox, the shopkeeper refused. “A quarrel ensued after which Sarabjit and his two sons attacked my brother with sharp-edged weapons. He died on the spot and the accused fled the scene,” he said.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-South) Mangal Singh said Gurpreet had been facing three cases of robbery and he had returned from jail recently. “Some say the incident took place due to the use of cigarettes by the accused while some say it was due to matchbox. Our investigation is on and the accused will be arrested soon,” he said.

