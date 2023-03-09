Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 arrested for smuggling of illegal weapons in Punjab’s Patiala

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Mar 09, 2023 11:03 PM IST

The local police arrested two accused on Saturday last week, allegedly of a gang that supplies illegal weapons to criminals or gangsters in Punjab from other states and recovered two countrymade pistols.

The primary accused of this gang, Vijay Kumar and Suraj Singh have been nabbed by the police on March 4 and the investigation is on. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

According to a communique released by the Patiala police, “A case was already registered against the accused Harpreet Singh of district Faridkot and Suraj Singh and Vijay Kumar- both residents of district Jalandhar at police station Shambhu. Moreover, in the same case, three accused Harpreet Singh, Satnam Singh and Jarnail Singh have previously been arrested by the police and 13 countrymade pistols were recovered from them,”

Varun Sharma, senior superintendent of police in Patiala, said, “The primary accused of this gang, Vijay Kumar and Suraj Singh have been nabbed by the police on March 4 and the investigation is on to.”

