2 BKU Ekta Sidhupur activists held for forcing officials on duty to burn stubble

Two days after three members of a Punjab government inspection team were held hostage and forced to burn paddy stubble, the Bathinda police arrested two activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) in a late-night raid on Monday.

A video grab of farmers holding Punjab PWD sub divisional engineer Hardeep Sagar by the arm and forcing him to torch the paddy residue at Mehma Sarja village in Bathinda district on Friday. (X)

Nehinawala station house officer (SHO) Karamjeet Kaur said on Tuesday that Surjit Singh and Shivraj Singh were held on the basis of a first information report (FIR) lodged on Saturday.

They have been booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) 506 (criminal Intimidation) 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Efforts are on nab seven others named in the case,” the SHO added.

The arrests came a day after BKU activists gheraoed the Nehianwala police station on Sunday and forced police authorities to release another accused in the case, Bachittar Singh.

BKU state general secretary Kaka Singh Kotra on Tuesday said an emergency meeting of the union has been called at Mandi Kalan village in Bathinda to decide the next course of action.

“Several activists of the union were detained by the police last night. We condemn the police action and want the release of our colleagues,” he added.

On the afternoon of November 3, a three-member team, led by public works department (PWD) sub-divisional engineer (SDE) Harpreet Sagar, had reached Nehianawala village following a tip-off and found a paddy field, belonging to one Ram Singh, on fire.

As Sagar and two other junior engineers reached the spot, the BKU activists not only held them hostage but also forced them to set the crop residue afire. A video of farmers forcing the officials to burn the stubble was posted on social media, sparking an outrage.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had on November 5 expressed his displeasure over the incident and posted the video, where the farmers can be identified, on social networking site X.

Though the team reported the matter to district authorities on Friday, an FIR was registered only after the CM ordered the police to act on Saturday.

