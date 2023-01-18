Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 communication equipment of army worth 38.60 lakh go missing in Ferozepur

Published on Jan 18, 2023 11:24 PM IST

Two communication equipments of the Indian army, said to be worth ₹38.60 lakh, went missing under mysterious circumstances from an army unit in Ferozepur, on Tuesday evening.

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

In a police complaint, Major Sandeep Yadav, commanding officer of the signal regiment of 7 Golden Arrow division, said that two communication equipment placed at building number MTC1, located near 408 Gun Missile Regiment, Ferozepur, were found missing on Tuesday evening.

Two pieces of equipment were found missing, namely IPS (Intrusion Proof System) costing 38.60 lakh. The equipment was placed under the lock and key system at the above-mentioned location and the equipment was found forcefully removed from the rack.

“We have registered a case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. Further probe was on,” said Kanwardeep Kaur, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur.

Meanwhile, Army authorities have ordered an internal probe.

