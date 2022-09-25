Mohali youth arrested for burglary at Sector-26 house

Two days after a house was burgled in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, the police arrested a Mohali resident on Saturday.

A stolen phone and silver anklet was recovered from the 22-year-old accused, Abhinav. The complainant, Om Singh of EWS Flats, BDC, Sector 26, said he and his wife, both of whom work in the private sector returned home from work on September 22 to a broken door lock and ransacked house.

The accused stole ₹10,000, a mangalsutra, three pairs of silver anklets, one gold ring and a mobile phone. Initially, a case was registered under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (Lurking house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 26 police station. Later, a case was registered under Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian penal Code was also added.