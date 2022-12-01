2 days on, SUV driver in Barwala mishap yet to be nabbed

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 01, 2022 01:34 AM IST

Two of the deceased were in their 20s and one was 18. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

It’s been two days since three young lives were snuffed out after a speeding SUV hit a motorcycle on the Mauli-Barwala road, but the police have not been able to nab the car driver even though the vehicle has been recovered from the spot.

The accused, believed to be around 35 years, hails from Khatauli village in Panchkula.

When contacted, Chandimandir SHO inspector Lalit Kumar said: “We are investigating the case and are yet to get the details of the accused so no arrests have been made until now.”

Meanwhile, the bodies of Abhishek, 20, Anjali, 23, and their 18-year-old cousin Ankit from Bhareli village in Barwala tehsil of Panchkula, were handed over their families after post-mortem and their last rites were carried out.

The trio was reportedly triple-riding the bike when the mishap took place.

