Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 feared dead after car plunges into canal in Jagraon

2 feared dead after car plunges into canal in Jagraon

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 03:05 PM IST

The missing men were returning from a birthday party with two others in a Maruti Zen when the mishap took place; locals rescued two men, two remain missing

Two men are feared dead after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a canal near Jagraon, 40-km from Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two men are feared dead after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a canal near Jagraon, 40-km from Ludhiana, on Thursday evening.

The two missing men were returning from a birthday party with two others in a Maruti Zen when the mishap took place. While locals rescued two of the party – Iqbal Singh and Manjinder, their friends Dilpreet Singh and Satnam Singh remain missing.

On the day of the mishap, Dilpreet of Lakha village, had celebrated his birthday at a restaurant near Dalla village. Cops suspect that foggy conditions coupled with speeding caused the mishap. An operation is underway to trace the missing men.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP